Omaha Sports Academy founder sentenced to probation for embezzling nearly $400,000

  • Updated
  • 0

After pleading no contest to a reduced theft charge in an embezzlement scheme, the founder and former manager of the Omaha Sports Academy was sentenced Friday to four years of probation.

franzese plea

Robert Franzese

Friends and family members filled the courtroom to support 49-year-old Robert Franzese, who was charged in 2021 with felony theft after it was uncovered that he had embezzled nearly $400,000 from the academy between 2016 and 2021.

According to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, investigators suspected that Franzese was using the stolen money for gambling. Franzese and his attorneys have talked about his struggles with addiction, for which he has received inpatient and outpatient treatment. 

Franzese initially was charged with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking — felonies that carry up to 20 years in prison. As part of a plea bargain, Franzese pleaded no contest to one felony theft count that carries a maximum prison sentence of two years. The other count was dismissed. 

A judge’s note in the case file says, “By agreement of the parties, no restitution will be ordered.” Kleine said the deal leaves open the option for a civil lawsuit against Franzese.

At Friday's hearing, prosecutors and Franzese's attorney both argued that Franzese could do more good on probation than in a jail cell. Prosecutors asked for five years of supervised release due to the "extreme" monetary value involved, while the defense sought two to three years. 

More than a dozen letters attesting to Franzese's character were submitted to the court. In a brief statement, Franzese said that he took full responsibility for his actions and is dedicated to his sobriety. He said he could "be an asset to the community and to others" if given a sentence of probation. 

Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock settled on four years of probation.

Franzese's friends and family exchanged hugs and wiped away tears after the sentence was announced.

Sean Conway, Franzese's attorney, was pleased with the sentence. He said it takes into account the good that his client has done and the steps he has taken to better himself since the charges were brought. 

"The recent criminal case is not reflective of the man he is or all the good he's done for the community over the years," Conway said. 

The terms of probation prohibit Franzese from consuming any alcohol or drugs. He also must submit to random drug and alcohol testing. He is not allowed to go to bars or casinos and he must abstain from all types of gambling: lottery tickets, keno and online games included. 

Franzese also will be required to complete 100 hours of community service and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings every week for the duration of probation. He called AA "a godsend" in his recovery, and his sponsor was in the courtroom Friday. 

After announcing the sentence, Judge Wheelock offered Franzese some advice:

"This is just a blip that you have recovered from, that you will continue to recover from," he said. "Go on and do great things with your life. Because why not, right?"

