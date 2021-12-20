Omaha teen accused of sexually assaulting sister allowed to go home; she says he did it again

In May, a 10-year-old Omaha girl told police that her older brother had sexually assaulted her twice a few months before.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested and placed in state custody. But in October, at the recommendation of a guardian ad litem and Douglas County’s probation office, a judge allowed him to return to live at his parents’ home.

His mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow the boy, who had turned 16, to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings or other children.

Within two weeks of the boy’s return to the home, the girl reported that he had raped her. And their 16-year-old half-sister told police that he had also sexually assaulted her.

Now the boy has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison. His parents face intentional child abuse charges. The teen and his mother are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

“It’s terrible,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. “We want to protect children. To me, obviously, the system failed in that regard this time.”