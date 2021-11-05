Omaha teen drove shooter around looking for rival gang members, prosecutor says

One teen drove another around a North Omaha neighborhood on Oct. 18, headlights off, looking for rival gang members, a prosecutor said Friday.

Authorities say Justyn Wagner, 19, jumped out of the car that evening and fired 10 shots at 18-year-old KorVanta Hill, killing him. Elijah Robinson, 18, drove Wagner away from the shooting and to Cabela's to get more bullets, said Lindsey Grove, a deputy Douglas County attorney.

Robinson appeared in court Friday, charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The judge ordered that he be held without bail.

Grove said Robinson admitted that he was driving the car that night.

The teens drove up and down the neighborhood near 39th and Pratt Streets, looking for rival gang members, Grove said. When they spotted someone walking down the street, Wagner got out and fired, then returned to the car. Robinson drove away.

Authorities found that Robinson had turned off his cellphone before the shooting occurred about 8:10 p.m.

Hill had been walking with his stepfather. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.