A 17-year-old boy is expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest Monday night in northwest Omaha.

The teenager told police that he was stabbed after stepping outside an apartment just north of 94th and Blondo Streets shortly before 7:30 p.m. He was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. A police spokesman said the teen's injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The teen identified his attacker as his girlfriend's former boyfriend, a 19-year-old. The attacker fled the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

