Omaha teen found guilty in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall

One day after Makhi Woolridge-Jones fired four gunshots in a hallway at Westroads Mall, he told an Omaha police detective he was aiming for 21-year-old Trequez Swift.

Woolridge-Jones even stood up during the police interview and showed the detective how he fired.

“I made sure my bullets hit,” Woolridge-Jones said in the interview.

Surveillance video showed and witnesses testified that the then-16-year-old chased after and stood over Swift’s body as he fired — ensuring, prosecutors said, that Swift would die.

A jury on Friday found Woolridge-Jones guilty in the attack, rejecting the defense’s argument that Swift was the instigator and Woolridge-Jones was protecting himself, his brother and his friend.

But the jury fell short of concluding that Woolridge-Jones acted with premeditation, which under Nebraska law can occur up until seconds before a violent act but not simultaneously. Therefore, the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, not first-degree murder.

After a trial that lasted a week and a half, 10 men and two women deliberated for nearly two days before finding him guilty of the second-degree murder charge plus two firearms charges and second-degree assault.

The teen, now 17, was charged as an adult and will be sentenced by Douglas County District Judge James Masteller in November. Woolridge-Jones faces a minimum of 20 years to up to a maximum of a life sentence.

Authorities have said that the shooting, which occurred April 17, 2021, was gang-related, although that didn’t come up in attorneys’ closing arguments Wednesday.

Woolridge-Jones had gone to the mall with his 18-year-old brother Brandon Woolridge-Jones and their 13-year-old friend. Meanwhile, Swift was shopping for an outfit for a friend's memorial service with his 21-year-old friend Marvell Piggie.

The two groups crossed paths — the defense said first at a clothing store, but prosecutors said the bulk of the interaction occurred at a pretzel stand. The groups exchanged words, but in most of the security video, which shows multiple angles of the interactions before, during and after the shooting, doesn't capture audio.

Swift and Piggie approached the trio at the pretzel stand, pointed, and then left to head toward a jewelry store. Woolridge-Jones, his brother and the boy followed. The confrontation continued.

A man sitting on a massage chair with his toddler daughter and infant testified that he heard Woolridge-Jones and his friend continuing to talk louder, telling Swift, "Let's go outside."

After Swift set a bag with a pair shoes and a shirt he had just purchased on the floor and turned toward Woolridge-Jones, Woolridge-Jones shot him, prosecutor Ann Miller said. Swift was hit and already on the ground by the second shot, she said.

"While everyone else is fleeing, our defendant stands over the crumpled body of Trequez Swift," Miller said in her closing statement to the jury. "While others run, the defendant stands and points."

Woolridge-Jones stood over Swift because "he wanted to finish the job," Miller said. Swift was able to kick the gun, which dislodged the magazine.

Swift was able to get away. Woolridge-Jones grabbed the magazine and followed — running nearly half a football field — before firing another two shots.

As prosecutors played security video, complete with audio, for the jury, people in the courtroom jumped in surprise upon hearing the gunshots. One woman shook her head and another covered her eyes.

Swift suffered two gunshot wounds — one to his lower back and another to his left buttocks. He died three hours later at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Ja'Keya Veland, 22, was hit in the ankle by one of bullets fired by Woolridge-Jones. She still has bullet fragments lodged in her leg, Miller said.

Christine Mori, an assistant public defender, argued that Swift threatened Woolridge-Jones first, saying that he "kills little boys like this."

"This is a 16-year-old boy that is getting prompted, threatened, by an adult," Mori said Wednesday. "A grown young man."

Mori argued that Woolridge-Jones followed Swift because he wanted to defuse the situation and was afraid to be cornered if he turned another way.

"He's trying to deescalate the situation, defuse the situation. He's desperate," Mori said. "He's looking for any excuse to figure out another way out."

Ultimately, Mori said, Woolridge-Jones shot Swift because he was afraid Swift would kill him, his brother or his friend. He aimed lower, she said, so as to not kill Swift.

Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle countered, saying Woolridge-Jones was in a public mall and could have found refuge anywhere or turned and left anytime. She said the idea that Woolridge-Jones wanted only to strike Swift in the legs "preposterous."

"It's obvious (Woolridge-Jones is) not scared, because he knows what he has in his pocket," Beadle said. "He's emboldened."

Swift never had a gun or a weapon, authorities said, though Woolridge-Jones later told police he thought that he did, but never saw Swift with a gun. Swift's friend Piggie fired three shots after Woolridge-Jones finished shooting, but Piggie's shots didn't hit anyone.

Piggie was convicted in February of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison. Woolridge-Jones' older brother Brandon, now 19, faces an accessory to a felony charge and awaits trial.

Beadle said Friday that she and Miller were pleased with the verdict and said the judge has plenty of room to "do what's appropriate" for sentencing.

"We thought obviously premeditation was there, which is why we charged it — he chased him down," Beadle said.

Mori declined to comment after the verdict.

Swift's mother, LaQuala Swift, and other family members said after the trial that they wished Woolridge-Jones had been convicted of first-degree murder.

"I feel broken, I feel hurt," Swift said. "It's my son."