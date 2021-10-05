 Skip to main content
Omaha teen injured by gunfire while sleeping in home east of Seymour Smith Park
A 16-year-old Omaha girl who was asleep in her bed was grazed by a bullet Monday when someone fired a gun at a house east of Seymour Smith Park. 

Omaha police officers were called about 4:20 a.m. Monday to a house near 48th and Harrison Streets to investigate a report of gunshots. The girl's father told police that his daughter heard "what sounded like an explosion" and suffered a graze wound to the back of her leg. The family found damage from gunfire throughout the residence. 

Officers reported an estimated $4,800 in damage to the home and another $170 in damage to household goods, including an air fryer. After officers left, the family discovered more damage in the house.

The girl's father, who spoke Tuesday on the condition that his family not be identified because of what happened, said it upset him that "my daughter, who has nothing to do with anything but work and school, has to get harmed."

"We have nothing to do with anything that harms the public," he said. "We just deal with our own family life." 

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

