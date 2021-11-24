Omaha teen involved in deadly crash cited on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide

An 18-year-old Omahan has been cited on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a Sept. 24 collision that killed one teen and injured four others.

Authorities say they have determined that David Kay, a Millard North High School graduate, did not follow the traffic signal at 204th and Q Streets, and the car he was driving collided with another vehicle.

Jamin Creek, 18, a graduate of Burke High School, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kay and Creek were in a vehicle with Shea Alfrey, Payton Royal and Alexis Liebsack, all 17-year-old Burke students.

Kay was driving the group west on Q Street as another vehicle was heading south on 204th Street, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has said. The cars collided in the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle, 43-year-old Gino Dawson, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The three girls and Kay also were taken to the hospital.

While the Douglas County Sheriff's Office had said earlier that alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that further investigation found that not to be the case.