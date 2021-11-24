Omaha teen involved in deadly crash cited on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide

An 18-year-old Omahan has been cited on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a Sept. 24 collision that killed one teen and injured four others.
Authorities say they have determined that David Kay, a Millard North High School graduate, did not follow the traffic signal at 204th and Q Streets, and the car he was driving collided with another vehicle.
Jamin Creek, 18, a graduate of Burke High School, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kay and Creek were in a vehicle with Shea Alfrey, Payton Royal and Alexis Liebsack, all 17-year-old Burke students.
Kay was driving the group west on Q Street as another vehicle was heading south on 204th Street, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has said. The cars collided in the intersection.
The driver of the other vehicle, 43-year-old Gino Dawson, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The three girls and Kay also were taken to the hospital.
While the Douglas County Sheriff's Office had said earlier that alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that further investigation found that not to be the case.
"There wasn't anything that would lead us to believe that he was under the influence," Kleine said.
Kleine said Kay violated the traffic signal at the intersection.
Creek was a pitcher on the Burke varsity baseball team and graduated from the school in May.
