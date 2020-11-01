Omaha teen killed in shooting was family's 'big, little sister' and a proud organ donor

An Omaha teen who was fatally shot while driving would be happy to know that others will live on because she chose to be an organ donor, her father said Sunday.

Nomi Herrera, 19, died Friday at the Nebraska Medical Center after being taken there the previous night with extremely critical injuries. Her father, Rudy Herrera, spoke by phone from the hospital, where the family has been waiting since Thursday for organ recipients to be lined up.

"They have matches for her heart and lungs; we're waiting for patients to be found for her other organs," Herrera said. "They were very excited to see she had such a perfect, big, strong heart. We always knew her heart was good."

Herrera said he and his wife, Rose, took their daughter to get her driver's license. When she learned about the organ donor program, and that her parents are both enrolled, Nomi immediately wanted to join them.

"She was our youngest (child), but she was the oldest as far as maturity," Herrera said. "She had it all. She was beautiful and smart and kind and helpful."