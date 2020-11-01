Omaha teen killed in shooting was family's 'big, little sister' and a proud organ donor

An Omaha teen who was fatally shot while driving would be happy to know that others will live on because she chose to be an organ donor, her father said Sunday.
Nomi Herrera, 19, died Friday at the Nebraska Medical Center after being taken there the previous night with extremely critical injuries. Her father, Rudy Herrera, spoke by phone from the hospital, where the family has been waiting since Thursday for organ recipients to be lined up.
"They have matches for her heart and lungs; we're waiting for patients to be found for her other organs," Herrera said. "They were very excited to see she had such a perfect, big, strong heart. We always knew her heart was good."
Herrera said he and his wife, Rose, took their daughter to get her driver's license. When she learned about the organ donor program, and that her parents are both enrolled, Nomi immediately wanted to join them.
"She was our youngest (child), but she was the oldest as far as maturity," Herrera said. "She had it all. She was beautiful and smart and kind and helpful."
Omaha police said officers went to 33rd and Weber Streets just after 8 p.m. Thursday to investigate a traffic crash. They found Nomi with a gunshot wound to the back of her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had hit a tree. Her father said she was on her way to pick up a friend for a double date.
"The cops are still investigating, but it appears that someone was chasing her and she wrecked into a tree," the elder Herrera said. "I really hope they find (whoever shot her), because my daughter deserves justice."
Nomi was born and raised in Omaha, graduating from Millard Horizon High School in 2019. She was a certified nursing assistant who worked at River City Nursing and Rehabilitation near 72nd Street and Mercy Road, her father said.
"She had some anger issues early in her life, but she worked through them," Herrera said. "She was the youngest of our five children, but she was always urging her sister and brothers to be better than they thought they could be. She told them that they didn't have to be average because they could be great."
The joke in the family was that Nomi was the "big, little sister," her father said. She spoke out against violence and often reminded those around her "not to sweat the small stuff" and to stay safe, he said.
Funeral arrangements are pending through the Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 S. 82nd St. In addition to her father and mother, Nomi is survived by one sister and three brothers.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can reman anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards of $25,000 for information leading to a homicide arrest.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.