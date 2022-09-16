Omaha teen was fatally shot over attempted theft of marijuana, detective testifies

A 21-year-old man shot a teen in the back twice, killing him, after the teen attempted to steal a bag of marijuana in August, an Omaha police detective testified Friday.

Jordan Humphrey, of Omaha, will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Prosecutors dismissed a possession with intent to deliver Xanax charge. Two other teens charged with being accessories to a felony had waived their preliminary hearings and will stand trial: Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19.

Dayton Wenz, 18, a recent graduate of Omaha Central High School, was fatally shot near 35th and Davenport Streets about 11 p.m. Aug. 6.

Detective Chad Frodyma testified that Wenz and Humphrey had chatted on Instagram about meeting up so that Wenz could purchase marijuana from Humphrey. Frodyma said Humphrey had shared a photo of the marijuana.

The meetup was to be at 35th and Davenport Streets, not far from Wenz’s family home, Frodyma said.

Two of Wenz’s friends later told police that Wenz told them that he planned to do “a rip,” which meant grabbing the drugs and running away without paying. The friends said Wenz had successfully done this to someone else once before, Frodyma said.

Despite his friends’ objections, Wenz told them that he was going to steal the drugs with them or without them, Frodyma said.

Wenz went alone to meet up with Humphrey, who was with his girlfriend Granneman and Buckingham-Yeoman. The three were in a red Honda Accord. Wenz went up to Humphrey on the driver’s side while holding a glass bottle of clear liquid. Wenz’s friends later said that Wenz planned to offer the liquor as a gift in order to distract Humphrey so he could grab the bag of marijuana.

Humphrey told police that the exchange of the liquor and Wenz grabbing the bag occurred simultaneously.

The marijuana bag ripped, causing it to scatter on the floorboards. Wenz ran away and Buckingham-Yeoman chased after him, while Granneman left the car to provide directions, Frodyma said.

Minutes later, Humphrey fired seven shots at Wenz, Frodyma said. One bullet pierced both of Wenz’s lungs, his heart and his liver.

Humphrey told police that he fired shots at Wenz aiming low to the ground.

Detectives tracked down the gun, which had the serial number removed, inside a safe near Buckingham-Yeoman’s bedroom.

Humphrey remains in the Douglas County Jail, where he is being held without bail.