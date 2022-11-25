Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter

An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter.

Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest on Wednesday to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.

When he is sentenced in February he could be given up to a maximum of 20 years. There is no mandatory minimum of prison time for that class of charge, according to Nebraska law.

On March 12, Miller, his friend Tanner Farrell and two others were hanging out and drinking beer at Miller's west Omaha home when Miller wanted to show off a rifle, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine previously said.

Miller decided to pull the trigger when the .22-caliber rifle was pointed at Farrell, and shot Farrell in the chest. Farrell, 18, who was a Ralston High School senior and varsity baseball player, died from the injury.

Kleine had called Miller's actions "horseplay," saying he unintentionally shot his friend, but that it was an unlawful act that warranted a criminal charge rather than a true accident, like when a hunter drops a gun and it fires.

Miller, then 18, had been a senior at Millard West High School.

“It just shows you what can happen when somebody who doesn’t apparently know what they’re doing is handling a firearm in an inappropriate manner, and we see the results,” Kleine had said. “It’s tragic. And it should bother everyone.”

Farrell's parents had said they were saddened that Kleine filed a manslaughter charge, and said they supported Miller as they considered him a part of their family because the two were best friends for years.