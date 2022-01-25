Omaha trauma centers, public safety groups partner to rein in speeders

Nurses from Omaha's two trauma centers on Tuesday offered warnings about the dangers of speeding and the life-threatening injuries that can come with crashes that occur at higher speeds.

The number of people treated at the trauma centers has been increasing, said Alicia Gentle, trauma coordinator at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. A little over one-third of the trauma cases seen at the hospital are motor vehicle crashes, she said, with speed proving to be a factor in as many as one of every three fatality crashes.

"It's great to bring light to (speeding) and never fall prey to the belief that it can't happen to you," Gentle said. "It's life-altering and life-threatening."

She and Karen Saxton, trauma program director with Nebraska Medicine, addressed the issue as part of Speeding Awareness Week, a campaign led by the Nebraska and Iowa Departments of Transportation and the City of Omaha. More than 20 other transportation, emergency response and law enforcement agencies across the metro area are serving as co-sponsors.