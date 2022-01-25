Omaha trauma centers, public safety groups partner to rein in speeders

Nurses from Omaha's two trauma centers on Tuesday offered warnings about the dangers of speeding and the life-threatening injuries that can come with crashes that occur at higher speeds.
The number of people treated at the trauma centers has been increasing, said Alicia Gentle, trauma coordinator at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. A little over one-third of the trauma cases seen at the hospital are motor vehicle crashes, she said, with speed proving to be a factor in as many as one of every three fatality crashes.
"It's great to bring light to (speeding) and never fall prey to the belief that it can't happen to you," Gentle said. "It's life-altering and life-threatening."
She and Karen Saxton, trauma program director with Nebraska Medicine, addressed the issue as part of Speeding Awareness Week, a campaign led by the Nebraska and Iowa Departments of Transportation and the City of Omaha. More than 20 other transportation, emergency response and law enforcement agencies across the metro area are serving as co-sponsors.
In 2021, the Nebraska State Patrol issued nearly 150 citations to people driving over 100 mph. In 2020, the patrol issued 189 such citations. That compares to an average of 120 of the citations between 2015 and 2019.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that of the 230 traffic fatalities reported in 2018, 29 were related to speeding.
Organizers hope the campaign improves safety for drivers and passengers as well as pedestrians and cyclists. So far in 2022, three pedestrians in Omaha have been killed.
Motor vehicle crashes can lead to critical injuries or death. Trauma centers often see head injuries, damage to internal organs, life-threatening bleeding and broken bones.
But even minor injuries sustained in a crash can leave a lasting impact, Saxton said. Some people may be left with a lifelong disability after a crash. Others may encounter lingering mental trauma or depression, she said.
Gentle said they have seen an increase in crashes involving teenagers as well as an uptick in pedestrians being hit by vehicles.
Trauma centers always are ready to care for patients, Saxton said, but trauma center staff, like other hospital workers, are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If people could reduce their speed, reduce crashes, that would certainly help the hospital systems," she said.
Gentle's advice to drivers: Be in the right mindset while driving and don't get distracted.
"It's almost an act of kindness you can do for yourself and the other people you're driving with on the roads of Omaha," Gentle said. "Take your time and make safety your only concern."
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2