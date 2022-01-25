 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha trauma centers, public safety groups partner to rein in speeders
Omaha trauma centers, public safety groups partner to rein in speeders

Nurses from Omaha's two trauma centers on Tuesday offered warnings about the dangers of speeding and the life-threatening injuries that can come with crashes that occur at higher speeds.

The number of people treated at the trauma centers has been increasing, said Alicia Gentle, trauma coordinator at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. A little over one-third of the trauma cases seen at the hospital are motor vehicle crashes, she said, with speed proving to be a factor in as many as one of every three fatality crashes. 

"It's great to bring light to (speeding) and never fall prey to the belief that it can't happen to you," Gentle said. "It's life-altering and life-threatening."

speeding awareness week

The Nebraska State Patrol issued nearly 150 citations for drivers going faster than 100 mph last year. The patrol and other organizations are encouraging drivers to slow down. 

She and Karen Saxton, trauma program director with Nebraska Medicine, addressed the issue as part of Speeding Awareness Week, a campaign led by the Nebraska and Iowa Departments of Transportation and the City of Omaha. More than 20 other transportation, emergency response and law enforcement agencies across the metro area are serving as co-sponsors.

In 2021, the Nebraska State Patrol issued nearly 150 citations to people driving over 100 mph. In 2020, the patrol issued 189 such citations. That compares to an average of 120 of the citations between 2015 and 2019. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that of the 230 traffic fatalities reported in 2018, 29 were related to speeding. 

Organizers hope the campaign improves safety for drivers and passengers as well as pedestrians and cyclists. So far in 2022, three pedestrians in Omaha have been killed.

Motor vehicle crashes can lead to critical injuries or death. Trauma centers often see head injuries, damage to internal organs, life-threatening bleeding and broken bones. 

But even minor injuries sustained in a crash can leave a lasting impact, Saxton said. Some people may be left with a lifelong disability after a crash. Others may encounter lingering mental trauma or depression, she said. 

Gentle said they have seen an increase in crashes involving teenagers as well as an uptick in pedestrians being hit by vehicles.  

Trauma centers always are ready to care for patients, Saxton said, but trauma center staff, like other hospital workers, are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If people could reduce their speed, reduce crashes, that would certainly help the hospital systems," she said. 

Gentle's advice to drivers: Be in the right mindset while driving and don't get distracted.

"It's almost an act of kindness you can do for yourself and the other people you're driving with on the roads of Omaha," Gentle said. "Take your time and make safety your only concern."

Too fast

Speeding can lead to more than a ticket. For example:

• Exceeding the posted speed limit in inclement weather or at night is one of the most prevalent factors contributing to crashes.

• The total stopping distance for a vehicle traveling 60 mph is longer than a football field (100 yards). At 75 mph, it takes 1½ football fields (150 yards) to stop.

• If a person is hit by a vehicle going 20 mph, there's a 10% chance of a fatality. The chance of fatality increases to 40% if the vehicle is going 30 mph and increases to 80% if a vehicle is going 40 mph.

• In 2021, 21% of drivers on West Dodge Road between 120th and 132nd Streets went 10 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

Sources: Nebraska Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Transportation, slowdownmetro.com.

