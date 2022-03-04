Omaha woman accused of beating 5-year-old boy to death ordered held on no bail

A 20-year-old Omaha woman accused of beating a 5-year-old boy to death has been charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Friday afternoon, a judge ordered Antonea Cannon to be held on no bail.

Jaylen Hearnes, who turned 5 in December, was taken to the emergency room at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus near 24th and Cuming Streets about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was unresponsive. He later was pronounced dead at the hospital, a police spokesman said.

A prosecutor said Cannon had called 911 to report that the boy was cold and not breathing. The prosecutor said an autopsy showed the boy had suffered "non-accidental abdominal hemorrhaging that would cause unconsciousness and death in a short time period." Jaylen also had other injuries.

Cannon offered multiple conflicting stories about her actions and who was in charge of caring for the boy.

Cannon's 3-year-old daughter told officials that "Mommy whooped" Jaylen, the prosecutor said. The daughter also was found to have been injured.

Cannon was booked into the Douglas County jail about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Cannon and Jaylen's father have a daughter together who was born last year, according to court records.

According to a child support filing, the boy's father was granted temporary custody of him in July. Jaylen's mother was given supervised parenting time one day a week.

Jaylen's father has, however, been in the Douglas County Jail since Feb. 2, facing various misdemeanor charges, including a third-degree domestic assault charge from June that involved Cannon.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.