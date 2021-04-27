Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting girls faces additional charges

The first girl told investigators she was 12 years old in September 2018 when she spent the night at Bates' apartment. The girl told police that Bates was tending to her baby and then asked the girl to come to the kitchen, where she digitally penetrated and performed oral sex on the girl. Bates would have been 20 years old at the time.

The second girl didn't provide police with exact dates but said she was 9 or 10 years old when Bates sexually assaulted her during two different instances during sleepovers at Bates' apartment — in 2015 or 2016, Walker testified.

The girl told police that Bates performed oral sex on her and forced her to perform oral sex on Bates and another minor girl. Bates would have been 17 or 18 years old then.

The other minor girl, who is not listed as a victim in connection with the charges, has so far declined to speak to police, Walker testified.

A third girl told police that she was 10 years old when she was inappropriately touched on her butt by Bates at Bates' apartment. Bates would have been 18 years old then.

The fourth girl, who told police she was inappropriately touched in December when she was 10 years old and Bates was 22 years old, also said Bates told her to shower with her.