Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting girls pleads no contest

An Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting four girls has taken a plea deal.

Brittianee Bates, 24, originally faced eight counts of first-degree and third-degree sexual assault or intentional child abuse in connection with abuse that dated back to 2014.

On Thursday, Bates pleaded no contest to four charges — two counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of intentional child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

She faces a maximum of 106 years in prison when sentenced in July.

Three of the girls were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth attended a day care where Bates worked, officials have said.

The girls told police they were assaulted or inappropriately touched when they were 9 to 12 years old. Bates was at least eight to 12 years older than the girls when the assaults occurred.

