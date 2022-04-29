 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting girls pleads no contest

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting four girls has taken a plea deal. 

Brittianee Bates, 24, originally faced eight counts of first-degree and third-degree sexual assault or intentional child abuse in connection with abuse that dated back to 2014. 

On Thursday, Bates pleaded no contest to four charges — two counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of intentional child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child. 

Bates_Brittanee

Bates

She faces a maximum of 106 years in prison when sentenced in July. 

Three of the girls were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth attended a day care where Bates worked, officials have said. 

The girls told police they were assaulted or inappropriately touched when they were 9 to 12 years old. Bates was at least eight to 12 years older than the girls when the assaults occurred. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankans hold national strike over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert