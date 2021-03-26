Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting girls who were 9 and 12

An Omaha woman is accused of sexually assaulting two fellow drill team members who were 9 and 12 years old during sleepovers at her residence.
Brittianee Bates, 23, faces three counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of child abuse in connection with the alleged rapes of the two girls.
Bates initially was arrested in January on suspicion of the same offenses, but a judge on Wednesday dismissed all her charges after a preliminary hearing, citing insufficient evidence.
The Douglas County Attorney's Office immediately refiled the case because they said the Omaha police detective who was testifying during the hearing didn't specify the victims' ages, something that is a required element for all the charges.
"She didn't mention it, and we should have asked about it, too," said Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle.
Bates was quickly rebooked into jail. Friday, she was ordered held on $500,000 bail — half of her previous bail, set at $1 million by a different judge.
A girl and her mother first told police in December that the girl had been sexually assaulted by Bates in September 2018, when the girl was 12 years old. A week later, another girl and her mother reported to police that Bates had sexually assaulted the girl more than once about five or six years ago, when that girl was 9 years old.
Bates would have been 20 and 16 or 17 years old during the alleged assaults.
The 9-year-old girl told police that a group of drill team members sometimes would spend the night at Bates' house. Bates was an older member of the drill team, not a coach, officials have said.
According to an affidavit, drill team members were at Bates' house watching a movie, and only Bates and the 9-year-old were awake. Bates asked the girl to go downstairs to the kitchen, the affidavit said. Once they were alone, the affidavit said, Bates asked the girl if she had ever looked at a girl or thought about being gay.
The girl told investigators that she thought to herself, "I am 9!"
Bates then unbuttoned the girl's jeans and started to touch her vagina, the affidavit said. Bates then performed oral sex on the girl and told the girl to do the same to her, according to the affidavit.
The girl told Bates she wanted to stop and Bates said, "Don't tell anyone or we won't be able to be friends," the affidavit said.
The girl spent the night at Bates' residence one other time, with another girl, according to the affidavit. They were lying in Bates' bed watching a movie when Bates showed them lesbian porn, the affidavit said.
Bates told the 9-year-old girl to perform oral sex on the other girl, whose age wasn't specified in the affidavit, as Bates touched the 9-year-old's vagina, the affidavit said. Then, the affidavit said, Bates said, "My turn" and forced the 9-year-old girl to perform oral sex on her.
The girl told police that when she and other drill team members were at Bates' residence, Bates told them they were "playing house" and would pair up the girls, telling one was "Mom" and the other was "Dad." She then showed them how to "dry hump" each other and told them to do it, according to an affidavit.
"Bates would explain that it was something she did at their age," according to the affidavit.
The girl who was 12 when she said she was assaulted in September 2018 told police that she planned to spend the night at Bates' residence and it was just her, Bates and Bates' infant son there. The girl and Bates ate dinner, watched movies and slept in the same bed, the girl told detectives.
The baby awoke early the next morning and Bates put him back to sleep, the affidavit said. Bates then asked the girl to come to the kitchen, where she asked her to lie on the floor, according to an affidavit. Bates then pulled the girl's pants down and digitally penetrated and performed oral sex on the girl, she told police.
Beadle said police still are investigating whether other girls may have been assaulted, which she said is "not unusual in these kinds of cases."
