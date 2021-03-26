Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting girls who were 9 and 12

Bates would have been 20 and 16 or 17 years old during the alleged assaults.

The 9-year-old girl told police that a group of drill team members sometimes would spend the night at Bates' house. Bates was an older member of the drill team, not a coach, officials have said.

According to an affidavit, drill team members were at Bates' house watching a movie, and only Bates and the 9-year-old were awake. Bates asked the girl to go downstairs to the kitchen, the affidavit said. Once they were alone, the affidavit said, Bates asked the girl if she had ever looked at a girl or thought about being gay.

The girl told investigators that she thought to herself, "I am 9!"

Bates then unbuttoned the girl's jeans and started to touch her vagina, the affidavit said. Bates then performed oral sex on the girl and told the girl to do the same to her, according to the affidavit.

The girl told Bates she wanted to stop and Bates said, "Don't tell anyone or we won't be able to be friends," the affidavit said.

The girl spent the night at Bates' residence one other time, with another girl, according to the affidavit. They were lying in Bates' bed watching a movie when Bates showed them lesbian porn, the affidavit said.