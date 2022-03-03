Omaha woman arrested on suspicion of homicide in death of 5-year-old boy

An Omaha woman was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of homicide in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy.

The 20-year-old woman was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of intentional child abuse resulting in death. She is awaiting her first court appearance.

Officers were called to the emergency room at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus near 24th and Cuming Streets about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. An unresponsive boy had been brought to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead, a police spokesman said.

Members of the Omaha Police Department's child victims squad are conducting the investigation, the spokesman said. The child's name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

