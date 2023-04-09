An Omaha woman was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last year in the Florence neighborhood.

Kanesha Plater, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Vincent D. Burns, 20, near the Jet Sports Bar at 7440 N. 30th St. Two other people sustained minor injuries and were treated at Omaha hospitals.

Police also arrested Plater on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officers were assisted by the fugitive task force and gang unit.

Burns was shot Jan. 23, 2022, about 11:50 p.m. at a shopping center near 30th and Weber Streets, police said. Burns, an Omaha resident, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Marquetta Pope, 33, of Omaha was treated at the Nebraska Medical Center for a minor injury. Trevon Walker, 26, of Omaha was taken by private vehicle to the Creighton University Medical Center on the Creighton campus, where he was treated for a minor injury.

Omaha police officers were working off-duty at Jet Sports Bar when a gun was fired during a large disturbance, a spokesman said.

