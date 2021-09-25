Omaha woman charged after 45 dead animals found in her home

The woman planned to drop off her rabbit with Kimbrough for a few days but wouldn't see it again for almost a month. During that time, Kimbrough said she would return the rabbit only if the woman agreed to sell her more rabbits.

The woman eventually threatened to call the police, and a mutual friend agreed to pick up the rabbit and return her to the woman, according to the affidavit.

The rabbit's condition was described in the affidavit as "skin and bones, emaciated, with feces and urine on her paws and an extremely bad odor" coming from her. The rabbit died a few days later.

A search warrant was executed at Kimbrough's home Aug. 19. Investigators described a garage with solid rabbit waste several inches high and a basement with abundant dog feces and mold. Two bird cages were in a bedroom with two bird skeletons inside.

Thirty-eight dead rabbits were found in the garage, and five more dead rabbits were found at a second location owned by Kimbrough, according to the affidavit.

A Humane Society officer wrote in the affidavit that Kimbrough told her that she would snap the necks of rabbits when she couldn't care for them anymore.

"(She) told me that it was legal for her to do so because she had a veterinary license."