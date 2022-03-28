Omaha woman charged in traffic death of pedestrian appears in court

A 21-year-old woman whose speeding car struck and killed a pedestrian near 26th and Lake Streets had a blood alcohol content of .146, authorities said Monday.

Sarah M. Faya, of Omaha, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide DUI, a charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.

A judge on Monday ordered Faya held on $250,000 bail, meaning she would need to pay $25,000, or 10%, to get out of jail.

Ashley Dotson, 37, was struck by Faya's 2005 Toyota Corolla as it rolled after exiting U.S. Highway 75 just before 10:25 p.m. Thursday. Dotson, of Omaha, died at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Omaha police said Faya was driving north on Highway 75 when she exited at Lake Street and attempted to turn left to head west. The Corolla spun past the left shoulder and sidewalk, where Dotson was standing, police said. The car eventually rolled.

Faya later told an investigator that she was driving 65 to 75 mph on the exit ramp. She also said she had been drinking hard lemonade and vodka before the crash.

An Omaha police officer noticed her bloodshot, watery eyes and odor of alcohol.

According to an affidavit, a preliminary breath test showed she had a blood-alcohol level of .146 — nearly double the legal limit.

Faya waived her preliminary hearing and will stand trial on the charge.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.