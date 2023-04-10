An Omaha woman charged with second-degree murder was ordered held without bail Monday as she awaits trial.

Kanesha Plater, 26, was arrested Saturday night on charges related to the January 2022 killing of 20-year-old Vincent Burns of Omaha.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Plater also was arrested on suspicion of using a firearm to commit a felony.

Appearing in court for the first time at the Douglas County Jail on Monday, prosecutors argued that Plater should not be given the opportunity for release pending trial. In his ruling, Douglas County Court Judge Jeff Marcuzzo agreed.

Plater is accused of opening fire outside the Jet Sports Bar in the Florence neighborhood shortly before midnight on Jan. 23, 2022. Burns was killed by the gunfire, and two other people suffered minor injuries.

According to police statements at the time, a large disturbance was taking place outside the bar before shots were fired. Multiple security guards and off-duty Omaha police officers were at the scene during shooting.

An investigation affidavit outlining Plater's alleged involvement in the incident remained sealed Monday. A preliminary hearing has been set for May 12.