Omaha woman cited after 3-year-old boy eats THC gummies

An Omaha woman has been cited on suspicion of child abuse by neglect after her son ate multiple items, including THC gummies, and became sick.

Omaha police were called to the Children's Hospital & Medical Center emergency room Sunday on a report of a 3-year-old boy who was vomiting but in stable condition after ingesting THC gummies. Medical staff said a test for THC — the mind-altering chemical found in marijuana — came back positive, but there was no way of knowing how many he had consumed, according to a police report.

The boy's father, a 25-year-old Omaha man, told police that when he woke up at 9 a.m., he noticed that his son had eaten honey buns and toothpaste. The boy began vomiting about 12:30 p.m., and the father realized that he had also eaten delta-8 gummies belonging to the boy's mother.

Delta-8 is derived from the hemp plant, which was legalized in the 2018 federal farm bill. THC remains illegal. Delta-8 is similar to traditional THC, but its psychotropic effects are less severe. Although the bottle had a twist-off top, the boy had learned to open the container.

The mother told officers that she later learned that her son had eaten items from the bathroom including Tums, Vagisil and CBD gummies.