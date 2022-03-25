Omaha woman dies after being struck by car near 26th and Lake

A 37-year-old Omaha woman was struck by a car driven by a drunken driver Thursday night and died, Omaha police said Friday.

Ashley Dotson was standing near the off ramp of U.S. Highway 75 at Lake Street when she was hit by a 2005 Toyota Corolla just before 10:25 p.m.

Sarah M. Faya, 21, of Omaha, was driving north on Highway 75 when she exited at Lake Street and tried to turn left to go west. She lost control of the Corolla, which spun and eventually rolled over, police said. She later told investigators she was going 65 to 75 mph on the exit ramp.

As the car rolled, it crossed the sidewalk on the west end of the ramp and hit Dotson.

Dotson was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

Faya was booked into jail on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence.

