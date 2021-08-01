 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha woman dies, two other people wounded in overnight shootings
2 comments

Omaha woman dies, two other people wounded in overnight shootings

A woman died and two others were wounded in shootings early Sunday in Omaha.

Jennifer J. Hickman, 45, of Omaha was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center, a police spokesman said. Officers found Hickman suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 43rd and Ohio Streets about 1:15 a.m. 

A 41-year-old Omaha man told police that he was injured in the same incident. Jermaine Watkins was treated at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. 

About 3:20 a.m., police were called to the area of 60th Street and Park Lane Drive, east of the Benson Golf Course, for a report of a shooting. Officers found Dalon Rucker, 33, of Omaha, and he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. 

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert