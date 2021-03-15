Omaha woman gets prison for crash that killed one, left another with brain injury

The Omaha woman who was driving drunk and caused the death of one man and left another disabled for life has been sentenced to prison.

Kenisha Prentice, 25, will serve a term ranging from about six years to about 13 years. She will be eligible for parole after six years. It was her second drunken driving conviction.

The family of one of the men in the car she struck said the sentence was too light.

"'Enough' would have been life in prison; that would have been enough," said Kany Adam, whose father suffered a traumatic brain injury and remains in a rehabilitation hospital a year later. "I don't feel like we were valued, as opposed to her."

Her father, Kalul Bor, 74, was a passenger in a car driven by Nabil Shokai, 67. Shokai was airlifted to an area hospital and died.

The two men were friends who came to the U.S. in the 1990s as Sudanese refugees. Her dad was an author. Shokai's family couldn't be reached.

Adam said her father has been unable to walk and drifts in and out of awareness.

"Some days he knows who I am; some days he doesn't," she said. "My father was a great man. This has left us physically, emotionally, spiritually deteriorated.