Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday after an Omaha woman was grazed by a bullet while interrupting a motor-vehicle theft.

The incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. near 41st and W Streets, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said. Two juvenile males, ages 17 and 14, were taken to police headquarters for interviews.

Samantha Zellmar, 32, told officers that she stepped outside of a residence to yell at a juvenile who was breaking into a vehicle. The juvenile fired several shots at Zellmar as he was running away, she said.

Zelmar suffered a minor injury but did not require medical treatment, the spokesman said. The juveniles were located near 41st and X Streets, he said.