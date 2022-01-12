Omaha woman identified as pedestrian who died after being struck by vehicle

Omaha police have identified the woman who died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle near Miller Park.

Sheryl L. Bringleson, 53, of Omaha, was killed Monday about 11:25 p.m., authorities said.

Officials said Bringleson, who was on foot crossing 30th Street near Kansas Avenue, was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by 18-year-old Jameera Duncan-Gray.

Duncan-Gray was not injured.

Bringleson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and died at the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

