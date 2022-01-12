 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha woman identified as pedestrian who died after being struck by vehicle
0 Comments

Omaha woman identified as pedestrian who died after being struck by vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police have identified the woman who died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle near Miller Park. 

Sheryl L. Bringleson, 53, of Omaha, was killed Monday about 11:25 p.m., authorities said.

Officials said Bringleson, who was on foot crossing 30th Street near Kansas Avenue, was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by 18-year-old Jameera Duncan-Gray. 

Duncan-Gray was not injured. 

Bringleson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and died at the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert