Omaha woman identified as pedestrian who died after being struck by vehicle

Omaha police have identified the woman who died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle near Miller Park.
Sheryl L. Bringleson, 53, of Omaha, was killed Monday about 11:25 p.m., authorities said.
Officials said Bringleson, who was on foot crossing 30th Street near Kansas Avenue, was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by 18-year-old Jameera Duncan-Gray.
Duncan-Gray was not injured.
Bringleson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and died at the hospital.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
