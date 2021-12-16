Omaha woman injured in 2019 fire dies; charges against husband under review

Following the recent death of an Omaha woman who was badly burned in 2019, the Douglas County Attorney's Office is reviewing the criminal case against the woman's husband, who has been accused of setting her on fire.
Carl Bohm, 68, is currently charged with first-degree arson and two counts of first-degree assault. Authorities have said he started a fire Feb. 25, 2019, at the family home near 39th Street and Himebaugh Avenue.
Bohm's wife, Janet Franks-Bohm, suffered third-degree burns on more than 60% of her body in the fire. The couple's daughter, Amanda Bohm, suffered second-degree burns.
Omaha Police Department officials said Thursday that they had been notified that Franks-Bohm recently died in Colorado. They said the local coroner determined that her death was directly related to the injuries she suffered in the 2019 fire and ruled her death a homicide.
"The Douglas County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to determine the appropriate charges related to this new information," police said in a statement.
Franks-Bohm had applied for a protection order seven months before the fire. She said Carl Bohm had burned the family’s belongings in a giant bonfire and threatened to burn down the house and kill her. The protection order was denied without reason or a hearing.
Amanda Bohm said the last words her father said to her were “I will hurt you more than you ever will know.” After saying that, she said, he flicked a lighter onto a puddle of gasoline on the garage floor.
Franks-Bohm underwent more than 30 surgeries to repair her skin — first using synthetic skin and then grafts from her own skin.
