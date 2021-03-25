Omaha woman is sentenced to prison for role in 2018 Bellevue slaying

An Omaha woman who pretended to agree to have sex with a Bellevue man for money was sentenced Thursday for her part in his murder.
Alisia C. Cooke, 30, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison, a term that is cut in half under state sentencing guidelines.
Cooke pleaded guilty in Sarpy County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 slaying of Brent Quigley, 39, in his home near 42nd and Harrison Streets. Cooke changed her plea from not guilty in exchange for the Sarpy County attorney lowering the charge from first-degree murder.
Charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony were also dropped. Cooke faced a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison when she appeared before Judge Stefanie Martinez.
She was one of five people arrested in connection with the death of Quigley on June 26, 2018. During a preliminary hearing, a Bellevue police detective testified that Cooke told officers that a plan was hatched to rob Quigley of money and drugs.
Once Cooke was inside the home, she told police, she accompanied Quigley to a bedroom but then found a pretext to leave and unlock the front door. The plan, she said, was to rob Quigley and pistol-whip him, but he was killed when he tried to flee.
Detective Roy Howell said officers found Quigley lying near his front door with at least 20 stab wounds.
Christopher J. Reagan, 48, of Omaha and Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines were convicted of first-degree murder. Martinez sentenced both men to life in prison.
Martinez also sentenced Davis to 18 to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery and 18 to 20 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony. She sentenced Reagan to 18 to 20 years for conspiracy and 18 to 20 years for possession of a deadly weapon.
Krystal R. Martin, 21, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison for being an accessory to a felony. Jonathan Riesgaard, 34, of Omaha is charged with being an accessory to a felony and is awaiting trial.
