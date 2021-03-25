Omaha woman is sentenced to prison for role in 2018 Bellevue slaying

Once Cooke was inside the home, she told police, she accompanied Quigley to a bedroom but then found a pretext to leave and unlock the front door. The plan, she said, was to rob Quigley and pistol-whip him, but he was killed when he tried to flee.

Detective Roy Howell said officers found Quigley lying near his front door with at least 20 stab wounds.

Christopher J. Reagan, 48, of Omaha and Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines were convicted of first-degree murder. Martinez sentenced both men to life in prison.

Martinez also sentenced Davis to 18 to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery and 18 to 20 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony. She sentenced Reagan to 18 to 20 years for conspiracy and 18 to 20 years for possession of a deadly weapon.

Krystal R. Martin, 21, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison for being an accessory to a felony. Jonathan Riesgaard, 34, of Omaha is charged with being an accessory to a felony and is awaiting trial.