An Omaha woman lost out on over $730,000 to a cryptocurrency scam.

In a document filed with the United States District Court in Nebraska on Wednesday, the woman, only identified as M.M., met an individual named Stefan Lang on an online dating platform in 2021. Lang convinced the woman to invest her savings in cryptocurrency.

From June through August of that year, the woman deposited $732,937.10 into Bitcoin and sent that to a Bitcoin miner identified as Michael Girard. When the woman tried to cash out her Bitcoin wallets, Girard told her that she need to provide an 18% clearance fee in order to receive her funds.

Despite sending the clearance fee in three installments, the woman did not receive her funds as she was told the clearance fee needed to be paid in one transaction.

That is when the woman contacted local law enforcement, which then notified the FBI on Sept. 2, 2021. The FBI identified nine accounts that were used in the wire fraud money laundering scheme against the victim. The accounts belonged to Binance Holdings, a company located in the Cayman Islands.

The FBI seized the cryptocurrency in February 2022 via a warrant and currently has custody of the property. The federal government is asking the court for the money to be forfeited to the United States. The case has been assigned to a federal judge.

