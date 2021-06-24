 Skip to main content
Omaha woman ordered to pay $7,200 for Medicaid provider fraud
An Omaha woman on Thursday was ordered to pay more than $7,000 in restitution for Medicaid fraud after falsely claiming to care for a Medicaid patient.

The woman worked as an in-home personal care aid for an Omaha-area Medicaid recipient and submitted billings worth $7,200 to Nebraska Medicaid for services she never provided, according to a press release from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

The state’s investigation found that the woman's client was actually in the hospital during the time that the woman had claimed.

Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman ordered the woman to pay the restitution and serve four years of supervised probation.

