Omaha woman punched after telling another driver that you can't turn left off Dodge Street
A 27-year-old woman was punched in the face after honking at another woman who was trying to turn left off Dodge Street.

The 27-year-old woman had been driving a Hyundai Veracruz SUV west on Dodge on Friday afternoon when she abruptly stopped behind someone in a Chevy Impala. The Impala driver was attempting to turn left into a Children’s Physicians clinic that is south of Dodge Street near 48th Street.

The woman later told Omaha police she laid on her horn for a long time.

The driver of the Impala, a 31-year-old woman, got out of her car, went up to the 27-year-old’s window and said, “What the (expletive) is your problem?” according to a police report.

The younger woman told the Impala driver that left turns are not allowed on Dodge Street. The Impala driver then began to pull the other woman's hair and punch her in the face.

The Impala driver then returned to her car and drove into the clinic parking lot. The other woman followed her, parked behind her so she couldn't leave and called 911.

The Impala driver yelled at the younger woman and then backed into her car, causing an estimated $800 in damage.

Two witnesses said they heard honking on Dodge Street and saw a woman attacking another driver. In the parking lot, the witnesses said the women were shouting and using vulgar language.

Officers noticed that some of the younger woman’s hair was missing and she had a cut on her nose. She declined to be taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

One note: Drivers can lawfully turn left into most businesses and homes along Dodge, but turning left onto another street is banned.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

