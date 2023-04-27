A 40-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for strangling one man to death and slitting the throat of another.

Autum Acacia-Cortes was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and 1 to 2 years for tampering with evidence in the killing of 53-year-old Francisco Santiago, and 35 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder in the killing of 58-year-old Jose Martinez.

Officials found Martinez slain at Highland Tower, 2500 B St., on Jan 20, 2021, the World-Herald previously reported. He was found dead in the apartment building's north elevator with a large cut to his neck.

Omaha police then found the body of Santiago in a shed on the property of Our Lady of Guadalupe social hall, 5001 S. 23rd St, on Jan. 27.

Authorities believe Acacia-Cortes killed Santiago first, either in December or early January, then Martinez.

"This is a case of a woman who killed two individuals at two very different times for two very different reasons," Deputy County Attorney Ann Miller said at Thursday's sentencing.

Detective Matthew Backora previously testified that Acacia-Cortes knew the two men and that the group frequently spent time together, usually drinking alcohol.

In investigating Martinez's death, detectives found that Santiago, who had previously been homeless, was renting a sixth-floor apartment at Highland Tower where several homeless people would come over to drink, Backora said. Santiago was last seen on security footage at the building on Dec. 7.

In security footage from Jan. 19, Acacia-Cortes and Martinez were seen entering Santiago's apartment and Acacia-Cortes was seen leaving the apartment about four hours later with blood on her hands.

Early the next morning, Acacia-Cortes returned to the apartment, put Martinez's body in a wheelchair and went to put it in the elevator, detectives said. However, Martinez's body fell out on the elevator, so she returned the wheelchair to the apartment and left through an emergency exit.

At the apartment, detectives found blood on the walls, floor and furniture. They also discovered a 9-inch serrated knife with blood on it, tucked next to the arm of the sofa. Detectives think the knife was used to kill Martinez.

Acacia-Cortes was arrested shortly after the crime scene at Highland Park was discovered.

Officials then received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip that Acacia-Cortes also was involved in Santiago’s death. A man told police that about a month before Martinez's death, he saw Acacia-Cortes assault Santiago on the Our Lady of Guadalupe property at a shed that had been turned into a makeshift living space for homeless people. Earlier that day, Acacia-Cortes and Santiago had been discussing a $40 payment he owed her for sex, the man said.

The man told police that when he later returned to the shed, he saw Acacia-Cortes hit Santiago in the face, then put her foot on his neck and get on top of him to strangle him. The man said he pulled Acacia-Cortes off of Santiago, who was drunk and passive. When the man returned a second time, he said Santiago was no longer there, but Santiago's prosthetic leg remained inside the shed.

On Jan. 27, police searched the shed and found Santiago's decomposing body behind a freezer, with blankets and beer cans piled on top.

An autopsy found that Santiago died of “strangulation due to compression of the neck,” Backora said.

Acacia-Cortes will receive credit for the 824 days she's already been in custody and will serve the three sentences consecutively.