An Omaha woman was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after being convicted of possessing over 22 pounds of methamphetamine.

Cindy A. Ortiz, 45, was sentenced in the U.S District Court for Southern Iowa on Feb. 1. She was also ordered to spend five years in supervised release after leaving prison.

Prosecutors said Council Bluffs police officers were called to the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs on Nov. 21, 2021 for an unresponsive man in a room rented by Ortiz. The man was pronounced dead.

Officers searched the hotel room and bags Ortiz was seen carrying into the room on surveillance footage. They found 22.9 pounds of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

The Council Bluffs Police Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.