An Omaha woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday for her role in a fireworks attack in Sarpy County on July 4.

Brittany King, 37, will serve two consecutive sentences of two to four years for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, according to court records.

King, 19-year-old Maddix Foss and 41-year-old Jeremy Brown were involved in an incident near 135th and Redwood Streets around 7 p.m. July 4, The World-Herald previously reported.

A group of people approached a family sitting outside a house and shot Roman candles at them. A fight ensued, and two people were injured.

In addition to the wounds caused by the fireworks, one victim suffered internal injuries, and another suffered serious injuries to his head. The incident appeared to be random, as there was no known connection between the defendants and the victims.

King had previously entered a no contest plea for her charges, according to court documents. She will receive credit for the 56 days she had already served in custody.

Brown and Foss have also pleaded no contest to their charges. Brown's sentencing is scheduled for March 14 and Foss is schedule to be sentenced April 18.