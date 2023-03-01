An Omaha woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday for her role in a fireworks attack in Sarpy County on July 4.
Brittany King, 37, will serve two consecutive sentences of two to four years for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, according to court records.
King, 19-year-old Maddix Foss and 41-year-old Jeremy Brown were involved in an incident near 135th and Redwood Streets around 7 p.m. July 4, The World-Herald previously reported.
A group of people approached a family sitting outside a house and shot Roman candles at them. A fight ensued, and two people were injured.
In addition to the wounds caused by the fireworks, one victim suffered internal injuries, and another suffered serious injuries to his head. The incident appeared to be random, as there was no known connection between the defendants and the victims.
People are also reading…
King had previously entered a no contest plea for her charges, according to court documents. She will receive credit for the 56 days she had already served in custody.
Brown and Foss have also pleaded no contest to their charges. Brown's sentencing is scheduled for March 14 and Foss is schedule to be sentenced April 18.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting that critically injured a 33-year-old man in Omaha.
One person was critically injured in a shooting near 24th and Leavenworth Streets Wednesday afternoon.
An Omaha man will serve four years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a felon.
A 12-year-old southwest Iowa child was arrested after threats were made about a shooting at Fremont-Mills School in Tabor, Iowa.
The City of Omaha is now on the hook to pay nearly $1 million to a police captain after a federal judge denied the city's motion for a new trial and approved $285,000 in attorney and witness fees.
The mother of Ryan Larsen, who disappeared in 2021 at the age of 11, argued in court Tuesday that circumstances point toward him no longer being alive.
Blake W. Miller, 19, was sentenced to four years of probation for pointing a .22 rifle at his best friend Tanner Farrell on March 12 and pulling the trigger, killing him.
The woman told police that her neighbor confronted her over their kids' disagreement before striking her in the head with a metal bar, police said.
Milagros Lopez, 23, of Omaha, died at the Nebraska Medical Center after being found in alley behind her home near 23rd and Castelar Streets around 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.
A 20-year-old inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha was reported missing Sunday night.
A 75-year-old inmate at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln died on Friday.
A 19-year-old man went to a hospital in critical condition early Sunday after being shot during a large gathering in North Omaha.
An Omaha man was arrested Friday after his home was searched earlier this month as part of a child exploitation investigation.
A security guard at Northwest High School has been charged with sexually abusing a student at the school, according to court documents.
The Omaha Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman found in a South Omaha alley on Thursday morning.
A Lincoln man was convicted in federal court Wednesday for possessing child pornography while on parole for sexually assaulting a child.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was sentenced to nine months in prison on a misdemeanor charge of civil rights conspiracy for harassing and stalking his estranged wife's new boyfriend.
Inmate Dakota Parrott, 30, was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Friday.
James "Jim" Muhlbauer, a Kansas City police officer who was born and raised in Omaha, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.
The U.S. government fined Packers Sanitation Services $1.5 million this week for illegally employing minors, including at three meatpacking plants in Nebraska.