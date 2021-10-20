Omaha woman shot at Standing Bear Lake had just passed bar exam

On the evening of Oct. 4, Shantel Thompson found out that she had passed the bar exam after taking the test multiple times.

Her second call to share the news was to her college mentor and friend Adine Momoh, who told her to enjoy the moment and celebrate.

The next time Momoh heard from Thompson was the morning of Oct. 9, via text: “Someone shot me.”

Thompson, an Omaha native, had been struck in the spine by a bullet about 6:45 p.m. Oct. 7 while walking at Standing Bear Lake in northwest Omaha.

She is still recovering in the hospital. Doctors don’t know if she’ll be able to walk again.

Momoh, who thinks of Thompson as her little sister, said Thompson told her that her injury is just a “minor setback for a major comeback.”

“She is very resilient,” Momoh said. “I know she’s going to keep fighting. She’s doing it right now in the hospital ... I have no doubt that she’s going to be a better attorney, a better community member, a better person because of all of this.”

Thompson, 33, was the second woman authorities say Marckenzy Edmond shot at on Oct. 7, according to a court affidavit.