From the witness stand, Haley Grim lowered her eyes, reliving the trauma of that Sunday night outside Omaha's Westroads Mall.

Her wails on the 911 call echoed off the walls of the snug fourth-floor courtroom at the Douglas County Courthouse.

"Franco!" she screamed on the call, while she winced on the witness stand. "Francooo! Come on, come on!!"

Frenetic, she shifted her attention from her boyfriend, Franco Vasquez, to the 911 operators, from pleas to him to stay awake to pleas to them to hurry up.

"Hurry ... he's gonna die!" she said. "He's shot! There's a lot of blood!"

At that, Grim, then 18, now 20, dabbed her nose with a tissue Friday. A juror blinked away tears. And the sobering contrast between adolescence and the very adult consequences of drug dealing and gun violence came into crisp view for the 12 jurors and two alternates gathered in Courtroom 409.

The Douglas County jury is tasked with the question: Was Papillion resident J'Maun Haynie, then 19, now 21, responsible for the attempted drug robbery that ended with Grim shot and Vasquez dead?

Haynie's defense team said prosecutors don't have enough evidence and urged jurors to acquit him at the end of the weeklong trial.

Prosecutors told jurors in opening statements that they'll prove Haynie is guilty of first-degree murder and three other felonies through surveillance video, text messages, phone calls and DNA found in Grim's car.

Moments after the 11 p.m. shooting, paramedics, then police, arrived. As Grim was being loaded onto a gurney with a gunshot wound to her back, Omaha Police Officer Marcus Jensen asked a paramedic about Vasquez.

The paramedic had tried but failed to find a pulse. "He looks like he's dead," the paramedic told Jensen, according to Jensen's bodycam.

At that, Vasquez's mom shot out of her seat Friday and stormed out of the courtroom. "They didn't try to resuscitate my son!" she blurted at a sheriff's deputy providing courtroom security. She then whipped open the door.

Later Friday, Haynie's attorneys, assistant public defenders Lauren Walag, Leslie Cavanaugh and Kyle Melia, told a judge that Vasquez's mother had threatened Haynie's family. Prosecutor Brenda Beadle said Haynie's family also had made comments to Vasquez's loved ones.

Judge Jim Masteller reminded the gallery to not make a peep or they would be escorted out.

Friday's testimony didn't need help from the crowd. Beadle and prosecutor Michael Murer took jurors through the twisted events of that Sunday in September. Prosecutors will ask jurors to find Haynie guilty under either of two theories: that the murder was premeditated or that Vasquez died during the commission of another felony perpetrated by Haynie.

Haley Grim had been with her boyfriend, Franco Vasquez, 18, on Sept. 12, 2021, when he planned to sell 1.5 pounds of marijuana for $3,500.

Grim testified that she never took part in the sales, never took a cut of the proceeds, but she drove him places where mostly low-level marijuana deals went down.

She testified tearfully, painfully, to losing her boyfriend, the boy she met in seventh grade. They began "talking," which, as Beadle pointed out, is youth code for dating. They then moved on to Millard North High School. Sophomore year, Vasquez left Millard North for an alternative school before dropping out. Grim graduated from Millard North in May 2021.

Two months later, she moved out of her parents' house to an apartment of her own. After that, she said, she occasionally would drive Vasquez to deals — most of which involved him slipping a baggie through a window crack and a customer slipping cash back to him.

She estimated that she drove him to these deals about 15 times.

That Sunday, Grim worked her job at a coffee shop, then picked up Vasquez so he could make a couple of deals, one in Benson, one near the Omaha zoo. They parted ways for a while, then Vasquez frantically called Grim to pick him up.

Omaha police had pulled him over, he told her. He took off running and needed her to pick him up by a former school near the zoo. When she arrived, he gave her a reason he took off running: He had CBD in his car, which would have been enough to violate his probation for an earlier offense.

He might still be alive if he had been taken into custody.

Later that night, she saw him sorting marijuana. It was more than he usually dealt — two large Ziploc bags full. He also was texting back and forth.

He said they needed to go to Westroads Mall. About 10:30 p.m., surveillance video showed Grim's white Volkswagen Jetta in the lot north of Dick's Sporting Goods, not far from where an alternative carnival was taking place. Shortly before 11 p.m., a red Ford Fusion pulled up near the Jetta.

One young man with long dreads and a blue beanie got out and hopped into the back seat of Grim's car, behind Vasquez. The man motioned for another man to come to the car. He hopped in behind Grim.

Grim said she acted like she always did, minding her own business, her foot propped on the console of her Jetta, her head in her phone.

Vasquez opened a satchel containing the marijuana. The two men pulled out guns.

"Don't make me shoot you in front of your girl," the man behind Vasquez said.

Vasquez screamed for Grim to take off. She floored it. The man behind her struck her with the butt of his handgun. She testified she thought she was going to crash her car into Dick's Sporting Goods. She instead hit a pole between Dick's and JC Penney.

Both men fired. Grim was hit in the back. Vasquez was hit three times. The two men took off running and hopped back in the red Ford.

Not realizing she was hit, Grim frantically tried to stanch her boyfriend's wounds, soaking her hands in his blood.

As Omaha police and paramedics arrived, they found Vasquez motionless. Paramedics discovered Grim had been shot in the back. Loaded into an ambulance, Grim screamed: "Ow, it hurts, it hurts!"

"What about Franco?" Grim wailed, according to an officer's bodycam video. "Is he okay? Is he okayyyy?"

Officer Jensen couldn't tell her what he had been told, for fear that it would send her health into further peril. He didn't tell her Vasquez was dead. Instead, he asked for Grim's parents' numbers so he could tell them to meet her at the hospital.

"No, my parents are going to kill me," she grimaced. "They're going to be sooooo mad."

"They're going to be more concerned that you're OK," Jensen reassured.

Crime-scene investigators found spent ammunition fired by two different caliber guns. The other alleged gunman, Izayah Mapp, is awaiting trial on similar charges.

Will the evidence be enough against Haynie?

Melia said no.

"After you hear all that evidence, (it) will show that Mr. Haynie is innocent of these crimes," Melia said.

Murer said Grim's description of the gunman's long hair perfectly matches Haynie. As Murer took jurors through that description, Haynie swiveled in the defendant's seat, his long dreads draped over the back of the chair.

Murer said the texts are even more telling.

Vasquez and another man were texting about the price of the deal. The phone on the other end belonged to Haynie, he said.

And a few days after the shooting, Murer said, Haynie and a relative texted in code about how the red Ford Fusion needed to disappear. It still hasn't been found.

Crime-scene technicians also swabbed the rear-door handle of Grim's Jetta. Murer said DNA tests will connect Haynie to that door.

The trial is to resume Monday.