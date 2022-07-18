Omaha woman who abandoned baby on sidewalk pleads no contest to child abuse

An Omaha woman who abandoned her baby after giving birth on a sidewalk pleaded no contest Monday to felony child abuse.

Trinity Shakespeare, 28, will be sentenced in September. She had pleaded not guilty to the charge in March before accepting a plea deal.

Shakespeare was arrested in February after officers found her newborn baby boy alone on a sidewalk near 24th and P Streets. According to an affidavit, she delivered the child there in 15-degree weather before running away from the scene and hiding in a nearby backyard.

Bystanders called 911 and covered the baby with blankets, but the affidavit says that he was exposed to the cold for about five minutes. The baby survived and was treated at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Shakespeare's sister told The World-Herald that she had been homeless for about four years at the time she gave birth. Prosecutors say that Shakespeare told a friend she had used methamphetamine during her pregnancy. She also told police that she drank alcohol to cope with painful cramps, according to the affidavit.

The State of Nebraska initially was granted custody of the child, but the case has since been transferred to the Wind River Tribal Court in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Shakespeare faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a $10,000 fine. She is set to be sentenced in Douglas County District Court in September.