Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk is booked into Douglas County Jail

The Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Trinity Shakespeare, 27, was released from the Nebraska Medical Center and booked into the Douglas County Jail about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony child abuse, Omaha police said.

Shakespeare delivered a baby boy around 10 a.m. Sunday on a sidewalk near 24th and P Streets. When officers arrived, they found Shakespeare at the back of a home about a block away, according to a police report.

Someone who was with Shakespeare had called 911 about 30 minutes before the birth to report that she was having abdominal pain, but she refused to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said.

Another witness called 911 to report that a baby had been born. Other people covered up the newborn to provide warmth in the 15-degree weather.

The mother left the area before an ambulance arrived for a second time, said Sheila Allee, who made the second 911 call.

Kleine said Monday that he was gathering more information about the baby's current condition, but said because the mother is accused of leaving the child outside in the cold, some type of child abuse or neglect charge likely would be pending.

Kleine said juvenile court prosecutors also would file a petition to deem the child a ward of the state and that Shakespeare was unfit to care for him because of the alleged abandonment.

Police said Tuesday that the baby is expected to survive the cold exposure.

