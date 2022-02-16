Omaha woman who had baby on sidewalk told friend she used meth, marijuana

The Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk Sunday told a friend that she used methamphetamine and marijuana while pregnant, prosecutors say.

Trinity Shakespeare, 27, was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of felony child abuse, two days after she delivered a baby boy in 15-degree weather and then left the area, authorities have said.

As she awaits her first appearance in criminal court, officials filed a petition in juvenile court seeking temporary custody of the infant. Custody was granted to the state on Tuesday by Judge Matthew Kahler.

Deputy Douglas County Attorney Alexander Kelly wrote in the petition that Shakespeare had admitted to drug use, uses alcohol and "has refused drug rehabilitation services offered by hospital staff."

For those and other reasons, Kelly said, the baby is at risk for harm.

Shakespeare was homeless when she gave birth and has been homeless for about four years, her older sister said Wednesday.

Shakespeare's sister said she often drove around near 24th and P Streets looking for her to provide help as she neared her due date.

"I was constantly looking for her in the hopes that something like this wouldn't happen," the sister said. "But I can't predict when she was going to have her baby."

The sister, who is 29, said she visited Shakespeare in the hospital on Sunday, after she delivered the baby on a sidewalk near 24th and P.

Shakespeare told her sister she thought she was just having cramps and wasn't in labor, which is why she declined to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

She tried to "walk it out," the sister said, but then experienced a severe cramp and delivered the baby soon afterward.

Another person then called 911, and the ambulance took the baby and Shakespeare to the Nebraska Medical Center. Omaha police officers who responded to the call about the baby had found Shakespeare at the back of a home about a block from where she delivered.

The sister said she and her sibling came to Omaha about 10 years ago from Wyoming but lost regular touch when Shakespeare started using drugs heavily.

"I've tried to look for her and help her and always encourage her to get help for her mental health or to stay sober," the sister said.

