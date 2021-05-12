Omaha man wounded in shooting near North Freeway and Ames Avenue

A 27-year-old man went to an Omaha hospital Wednesday evening after being shot while driving on the North Freeway near Ames Avenue.

Deonta Williams of Omaha told police that he was involved in a road rage incident while merging onto the North Freeway southbound from Ames Avenue. Williams said a man in a small black SUV fired multiple gunshots at his vehicle.

Police and paramedics responded to the call, which came in about 5:15 p.m. Williams was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a shooting arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.