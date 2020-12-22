Omaha woman's cousin fatally shot her boyfriend in the head, detective testifies

Brown, who had been in a tumultuous relationship with Shaquia Pettiford for five years, began arguing with Thea Pettiford, who then started calling her daughter. Once Shaquia Pettiford answered and heard what was happening, Hinsley said, she drove to pick up Reddick and headed to her mother's home.

Shaquia Pettiford later told police that Reddick has helped calm Brown down in the past, although the two don't get along because of how Brown treated her, Hinsley testified. Shaquia also told police that her relationship with Brown often turned violent, especially when Brown would drink and then destroy things — he once broke all the windows in her home, Hinsley said.

When Shaquia Pettiford and Reddick arrived at her mother's house, Reddick told Brown he couldn't be at the home and led him to the front yard.

The three stood together outside, Hinsley said. Brown had his hands clasped in front of him near his waist.

Shaquia Pettiford told police she heard Brown say, "If you're gonna pop me, bro, then just do it, blood." Pettiford said she was on the phone with someone when she heard a single gunshot. She claimed not to have seen anything.