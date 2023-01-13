Omaha woman's family and friends not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash

Regina Bright was the kind of person who could bring others together.
The Omaha woman was a mother of two teenagers, whom she adored and strived to fill with love and wisdom. She was a hard worker with a tight-knit group of best friends who called themselves the "super friends."
"Bright was just the perfect name for her," said longtime friend Anna Roark. "She was such a calm and serene and wonderful person. She was everybody's aunt — she took care of everybody."
Bright's life came to an abrupt end last March. She was killed in Omaha March 12 when her SUV was hit by a speeding driver, sending it into a utility pole before it spun clockwise and landed on its driver’s side. Firefighters witnessed the crash and immediately rendered aid, but Bright was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 35 years old.
The speeding driver, Jonathan McDougald, 21, of Omaha, pleaded no contest to a count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide last year. Thursday, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years' probation. He also has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and has had his driver's license revoked for one year.
Bright's family and friends say they still don't feel justice has been served.
In early court appearances, authorities said McDougald was angry March 12 when he went on a drive in a Chevy Impala. He was driving 66 mph in a 35 mph zone when his car collided with the Jeep Compass that Bright was driving. At some points before the crash, authorities said, McDougald was driving up to 90 mph.
McDougald was southbound on 42nd Street near Grover Street when his car struck Bright’s SUV, which was northbound on 42nd Street and turning left into a gas station.
In the aftermath of Bright's death, family and friends pushed tirelessly to convince prosecutors to bring charges against McDougald. Roark started a petition in May to persuade Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine to pursue charges, an effort that garnered more than 2,000 signatures.
Charges were filed in late July.
"We were trying to be patient with the system, but her mom actually asked us to help get the word out," Roark said. "My first thought was to start a petition, because we were just so worried that her story would fall through the cracks."
After the charges were filed, the petition shifted focus to encourage Kleine to upgrade the charge to a felony. Roark, along with the rest of Bright's family and friends, found a misdemeanor to be insufficient.
"We were always told that because he wasn't inebriated at the time of the incident, it's going to be a misdemeanor," Roark said. "In my mind, if something like this happens and you aren't inebriated, that just shows that you made the conscious decision to speed and ended up taking somebody's life."
Kleine said in August that he determined a misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide charge was appropriate because McDougald was simply speeding.
“The courts have determined that excessive speed, without other factors, is not enough to make it a felony,” he said.
According to Nebraska law, willful reckless driving resulting in death can be prosecuted as a felony if the person charged shows a "deliberate disregard for the safety of others or their property."
After taking a moment to breathe and accept what they view as a lenient sentence for McDougal, Bright's family and friends aim to get legislation introduced in her honor to clarify the language in state law.
"I'm concerned that the sentence he got sets a really dangerous precedent," Roark said. "We want to get the legislation changed so that there will be no doubt."