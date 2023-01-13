Omaha woman's family and friends not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash

McDougald was southbound on 42nd Street near Grover Street when his car struck Bright’s SUV, which was northbound on 42nd Street and turning left into a gas station.

In the aftermath of Bright's death, family and friends pushed tirelessly to convince prosecutors to bring charges against McDougald. Roark started a petition in May to persuade Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine to pursue charges, an effort that garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

Charges were filed in late July.

"We were trying to be patient with the system, but her mom actually asked us to help get the word out," Roark said. "My first thought was to start a petition, because we were just so worried that her story would fall through the cracks."

After the charges were filed, the petition shifted focus to encourage Kleine to upgrade the charge to a felony. Roark, along with the rest of Bright's family and friends, found a misdemeanor to be insufficient.

"We were always told that because he wasn't inebriated at the time of the incident, it's going to be a misdemeanor," Roark said. "In my mind, if something like this happens and you aren't inebriated, that just shows that you made the conscious decision to speed and ended up taking somebody's life."

Kleine said in August that he determined a misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide charge was appropriate because McDougald was simply speeding.