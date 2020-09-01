Omaha woman's tweets detailing alleged sexual assault and revenge porn go viral

Maggie Carolus wasn’t getting answers.

She reported to Omaha police in late January that a man she had gone out with once in November had been harassing her online. She said he had been creating fake dating profiles using her real name and phone number, sharing her information with loan companies and posting nude photos she had sent him.

Numerous times since then, the now-20-year-old called the detective assigned to the case or the main department number to try to talk to other detectives. She never heard back.

In late February, Carolus requested a protection order against the 18-year-old Omahan, seeking relief because of what she said was continued harassment. A judge denied the request.

Carolus was frustrated and exhausted. She didn’t have funds to hire a lawyer and didn’t know what else to do.

Then, after months of seemingly no activity, the man attempted on Aug. 22 to follow Carolus on Instagram.

Three days later, she posted a 14-tweet thread naming the man and detailing what she said she has endured. The initial tweet has been shared more than 1,000 times and “liked” nearly 3,000 times.