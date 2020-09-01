Omaha woman's tweets detailing alleged sexual assault and revenge porn go viral

Maggie Carolus wasn’t getting answers.
She reported to Omaha police in late January that a man she had gone out with once in November had been harassing her online. She said he had been creating fake dating profiles using her real name and phone number, sharing her information with loan companies and posting nude photos she had sent him.
Numerous times since then, the now-20-year-old called the detective assigned to the case or the main department number to try to talk to other detectives. She never heard back.
In late February, Carolus requested a protection order against the 18-year-old Omahan, seeking relief because of what she said was continued harassment. A judge denied the request.
Carolus was frustrated and exhausted. She didn’t have funds to hire a lawyer and didn’t know what else to do.
Then, after months of seemingly no activity, the man attempted on Aug. 22 to follow Carolus on Instagram.
Three days later, she posted a 14-tweet thread naming the man and detailing what she said she has endured. The initial tweet has been shared more than 1,000 times and “liked” nearly 3,000 times.
“I’m honored by the feedback, but I am so unbelievably angry that it happened and that I’m still fighting and that the only way that I’m getting any sort of recognition or justice is because I’m posting it on Twitter,” Carolus said in an interview with The World-Herald. “Someone should have reached out to me about my report, and there should have been more connection with my detective. It never should have taken months for it to happen.”
The man has not been charged with a crime. He could not be reached for comment. His mother said by phone that he was unavailable, and she also declined to comment.
Two days after Carolus posted on Twitter and a day after The World-Herald sent questions to the Omaha Police Department about its response to her case, a different detective from the one initially assigned to her case called Carolus to apologize and get more information.
Carolus only recently shared with police and on Twitter her contention that the man had sexually assaulted her during their date; that detail hadn’t been in her original report.
“We apologize to Ms. Carolus about the delay in responding to her message,” Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas, a department spokeswoman, said in an email response to a reporter’s questions. “The Omaha Police Department respects all of our victims and provides impartial police service to our community.”
“Unfortunately,” Thomas continued, “when the case was shared between Units it was not assigned and appropriately followed up on. It has since been assigned and is receiving our full attention. We regret that this occurred and have put measures in place to avoid it occurring again.”
Carolus, who is a junior at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, said she connected with the man in November via the online dating app Tinder. They decided to meet to watch a movie in Omaha. During the movie, she said, the man touched her breasts and put her hand on his genitals.
She said she felt shocked and uncomfortable but didn’t know what to do. After the date, she said, she stopped responding to him.
By late January, Carolus said, she told him she was dating someone else and cut off all communication.
In the days, weeks and months that followed, she said, she received calls from credit and loan companies asking about financial applications. Strangers messaged her on the Snapchat app, sending naked photos and asking to hook up.
She asked one person how he knew her username. He sent a photo of fake dating profiles that contained her name and photo. Another person told her that the man had been sharing her phone number and name online, claiming that they had dated for three years and were engaged until she blew him off, and that he wanted others to help him get revenge.
“There were people I don’t know calling me a whore, a slut, and threatening me. One of them made a joke about sending a bomb threat to my place of work,” she said. “They didn’t seem to feel any sense of remorse or guilt or even question the fact that these things were posted without my permission.”
Someone sent her nude photos to the Omaha Community Playhouse, where she worked in an apprenticeship at the time, apparently attempting to get her kicked out of the program. She wasn’t, and the theater banned the man from the premises.
In her protection order application, Carolus detailed the man’s actions. Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix denied the order, without holding a hearing or issuing written findings about the decision. Hendrix declined to comment Monday.
The Omaha Police Department said Carolus’ case was reviewed by sergeants in the domestic violence and fraud units because the allegations fell under multiple potential criminal offenses.
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger, who oversees the criminal investigations bureau, said the department is putting safeguards in the department’s case management system to make sure that all detectives connected to a case are flagged when new information about the case arrives.
Kanger said investigators have determined the case doesn’t meet the threshold for arresting the man on suspicion of sexual assault or fraud. But they still are investigating the case for online harassment.
Carolus said she has hope that she’ll see justice, which would mean that the man is charged and receives jail time. But she’s still wary.
“I’m gonna make sure something gets done,” she said. “But it’s kind of hard to have faith in a system that failed me ...”
Carolus said she had tried to communicate that she wanted to talk to a female detective, not the male to whom her case was assigned. Omaha police said they try to grant those requests “if there is a female detective that works in the particular unit.”
Although the new detective assigned to the case is a male, Carolus said she’s comfortable with that because she’s getting what she wanted: communication. Omaha police said a female detective is assisting in the case.
Last year, advocates for sexual assault and domestic violence victims garnered support for Legislative Bill 532, which was passed and signed by the governor. The measure, they said, clarified and simplified the process of applying for a protection order.
One change set forth in the law involves securing an initial hearing for protection-order petitions relating to sexual assault or domestic violence so they are not denied outright with no explanation. The requirement for an initial hearing does not, however, apply to harassment petitions.
Christon MacTaggart, the domestic/sexual violence project manager at the Women’s Fund of Omaha, which pushed for the bill, said the group encourages victims of harassment to contact the Women’s Center for Advancement or Heartland Family Service for resources and to develop a comprehensive safety plan.
“The criminal justice process — for the average person, it’s complex,” MacTaggart said. “Having access to an advocate who will help them navigate those pieces and reach out to the right people within each of those systems is really important.”
Carolus said she felt relief in sharing her story with thousands of people and is touched by all the support.
“My original goal was that I wanted to go through all of my legal options first. I tried the protection order, it didn’t work. Detective, it wasn’t working. I can’t afford an attorney,” she said. “I needed to do something because I can’t just sit back — I’m not that kind of person.”
Carolus said she feels guilt for not fighting back in the movie theater, but she said telling what she experienced was her way of fighting back.
“I think things will come of it,” she said. “I’ll feel happier and safer, and I’ll feel happy knowing I protected other girls. I’ve shown people what you can do if the legal system isn’t working for you.”
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068
