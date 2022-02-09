Omahan accused of fatally injuring man with a bottle and his fists ordered held on no bail

An Omaha man hit another man with a bottle and punched him repeatedly after the Omahan's girlfriend told him the other man had brushed up against her, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Douglas County Judge Stephanie Shearer ordered the Omahan, 22-year-old Nolan King, to be held on no bail on charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

King is accused of fatally assaulting Rodney Pettit, 41, of Lawton, Oklahoma, on Saturday night at the Parliament Pub, 12th and Harney Streets. First responders found Pettit unconscious inside the bar about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. They took him to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died Monday.

A prosecutor said Wednesday in court that Pettit had gone to the VIP room in the bar, and footage from a surveillance camera showed King waiting outside the room for Pettit to come out. When he did, the prosecutor said, King hit him in the head with a bottle, knocking him down. King then jumped on Pettit and pummeled him with his fists, the prosecutor said.