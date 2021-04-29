Omahan cited on suspicion of hate crime after neo-Nazi stickers posted outside Temple Israel

A 30-year-old man has been cited by Omaha police on suspicion of damage to property and hate intimidation after he allegedly posted neo-Nazi recruitment stickers on two poles outside Temple Israel.

Jonathan M. Ziegler, who lives about 1½ miles south of the synagogue, faces a fine of up to $500, six months in jail or both if he's found guilty. Temple Israel is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

Nate Shapiro, executive director of Temple Israel, said surveillance video from about 3 p.m. April 9 shows a man walking a dog around the Tri-Faith campus. The man can be seen placing the approximately 4-by-6-inch stickers on two poles outside the synagogue.

The stickers promoted a neo-Nazi group with the message "End debt slavery" and a picture of a man breaking chains in the form of the Star of David.

In addition to Temple Israel, the Tri-Faith Initiative campus is home to the American Muslim Institute and Countryside Community Church.

Ziegler had been employed as trainer for Genesis Health Clubs. Tuesday, Genesis Health Clubs posted a statement on its website that said Ziegler no longer worked there.