Omahan fired 25 times at man coming to replace his toilet, detective testifies

After the agreement was signed, Thornton texted Lewis to inform him that there was a problem with the toilet, Nelson testified. Lewis responded that he would send someone out to fix it.

Gradoville went to the home on Sept. 28 to look at the broken toilet while Thornton was home. Nelson said there was no indication that their conversation turned hostile or that Thornton would be mad at Gradoville for any reason.

Lewis texted again Sept. 29, asking Thornton whether the maintenance man could arrive at 8 a.m. the next day to install a new toilet.

According to cellphone records, Gradoville didn't call or text Thornton that morning to say he had arrived.

Gradoville parked on Pratt Street. A neighbor's doorbell security camera shows him carrying a large cardboard box with a toilet inside, walking toward the home at 7:53 a.m.

Gradoville left the view of the doorbell camera, and about 10 seconds later, Nelson said, the first shots can be heard — eventually totaling 25 shots.

Nelson said that based on the audio from the doorbell camera, she thought that the first shot was fired near the front door. Gradoville ran around the home, and Thornton followed, continuing to fire until Gradoville collapsed in the front yard.