Omahan sentenced to life in prison for murder of well-liked real estate agent

An Omaha man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in a hearing that took only slightly more time than it did for him to kill a well-known and well-liked local real estate agent.

More than 15 family members and friends of Omaha Realtor Mickey Sodoro filled two rows of a courtroom gallery and watched as Ross Lorello, 44, declined to address them or the judge. No apology. No regret. No acknowledgment of the overwhelming evidence that led jurors to convict him of first-degree murder in the Dec. 28, 2020, shooting death of Sodoro, 70.

Booted by his girlfriend from her father’s house and strapped with bad credit, Lorello had conned Sodoro into renting him a house in southwest Omaha.

He essentially made an appointment to kill Sodoro.

Prosecutor Brenda Beadle said it was a half-baked plan hatched out of Lorello’s desperation and his dumb belief that if he killed Sodoro and dumped his body somewhere, Lorello could convince others that Sodoro had left the house alive before his disappearance. In Lorello’s mind, that would leave him with a rental house and with no one to dispute that he was the lawful tenant.

After both men arrived at the house near 193rd Avenue and W Street, Sodoro led Lorello inside. Three minutes later, according to a neighbor’s doorbell camera, Lorello left the house alone. He then moved Sodoro’s truck and began trying to cover his tracks.

He did a terrible job. After shooting Sodoro and hiding his body under a crawl space/storage area in the garage, he left a blood-soaked neon orange sweatshirt in the pantry. He then was caught on camera at a gas station and other places, dumping Sodoro’s belongings. And his ex-girlfriend’s car showed his path from her house to the rental home to the gas station.

The three-minute encounter snuffed the life of a man who was successful in real estate and counted scores of Omahans as his clients and friends. Sodoro was known for working long hours and eventually became a mentor to numerous real estate agents, lending guidance to younger professionals in what can be a territorial field.

“He was nothing but a loving man, husband, father, grandfather,” said Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney. “His work ethic was beyond reproach. He continued to work at 70 just because he loved what he did. He gave the defendant a chance because of his bad credit. And the defendant lured him to his death.”

Lorello declined to speak when asked by Judge Russell Bowie if he had anything to say. His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Korey Taylor, pointed out that Lorello has six children, no felony record and no history of alcohol or drug use.

In some ways, Beadle said, that makes this killing more chilling. It shows a “selfish, narcissistic” man with no conscience, she said.

Beadle noted that a probation officer preparing a presentence report for the judge also asked Lorello if he had anything to say.

“It wasn’t, ‘I’m sorry to the Sodoro family,’” Beadle said of Lorello’s comments. “It wasn’t, ‘I take full responsibility for my actions.’ It was, ‘Please ask the judge to limit the media at my hearing.’”

Judge Bowie did not limit the news media, who sat in the jury box, or Sodoro's family members, who glared at Lorello from the front row of the courtroom. Sodoro is survived by his wife Cheryl, who wept throughout Wednesday’s hearing, five children and six grandchildren.

Friends have remembered Sodoro as caring and hard-working. He was the first to the office but also was insistent on taking his grandchildren to school. Told by his children that his grandkids had rides to school, Sodoro pushed back. “But I like taking ‘em,” he insisted.

Longtime friend Joe Daly, an Omaha attorney, said Sodoro shrugged aside others’ concerns about whether he should rent to Lorello, who had a terrible credit history and had skipped appointments with Sodoro twice before the night of the killing.

“He saw a guy in need and he was going to help him,” Daly said Wednesday. “Just like he did for everyone else.”

Daly, who spent his career as a law partner with Sodoro’s brother John, said he “still can’t believe” Mickey is gone. The two had discussed retirement but dismissed it; neither had any idea what they would do with themselves, Daly said.

“He was a very young 70 — if you saw Mickey, you would have never guessed he was 70,” Daly said. “He lived a full life, but it wasn’t long enough.”

