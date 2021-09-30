Omahans accused of creating 7 fictitious companies to obtain nearly $500,000 in PPP loans

Cross is alleged to have "provided direction and guidance" to her husband and Anderson on how to get PPP funds. Officials contend they registered trade names with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, made websites and set up business bank accounts to create the illusion that the seven businesses they created were real and operational. The businesses had no paid employees during 2019 or 2020, officials said.

The federal loan program was enacted in March 2020 to provide economic relief for company-related purposes and preserve jobs after setbacks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program required businesses to be in operation as of Feb. 15, 2020, and to show proof of their employees and average monthly payroll expenses, among other requirements.

The applications could be sent to any lender such as a financial institution or technology company, and, once approved, the entities would send the applicant the money and then be repaid by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The defendants are accused of using six lenders located in Utah, New Jersey, California, Oklahoma and Delaware for the applications, some of which used the same company name but were sent to different lenders. Under the program, businesses were not allowed to seek multiple loans for the same business in the same year.