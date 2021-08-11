Omahans can drop off unwanted weapons, fireworks during amnesty day Saturday

Unwanted fireworks, guns and ammunition can be dropped off at two locations in Omaha on Saturday with no questions asked.
The event, hosted by the Omaha Police Department, will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Locations include Seymour Smith Park, near 72nd and Harrison Streets; and the Omaha Fire Station 43, at 5505 N. 103rd St.
