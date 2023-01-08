Omaha's 2022 homicide total down, but number of teen victims still high

For the second year in a row, Omaha’s homicide numbers in 2022 were down from the previous year. But last year also was the third consecutive year that more than a quarter of the people slain in the city were between 13 and 21 years old.

The city recorded 30 homicides in 2022 — 29 people who were killed during the year and one man who died of his injuries after he was shot in 2013.

That figure is two fewer than 2021’s total and well below the average of the past 15 years, when the numbers ranged from a high of 50 killings in 2015 to 22 in 2018.

The killings of those ages 13 to 21 reached a 15-year peak of about 42% in 2021. The number dipped to roughly 38% in 2022.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he would like to return to the lows of 2016-19, which saw an annual average of 26 homicides.

“That four-year low was a great standard for Omaha,” he said. “That was our intent — to get back to that after the pandemic. We are on a good trajectory for that.”

Standing in the way is the number of slayings of young people, especially teenagers.

Seven teens were slain in Omaha in 2022, while four 20-year-olds were killed — all from gunfire. As for the alleged perpetrators, a teen was arrested in connection with nearly one-third of last year’s homicides.

About half of the homicides were gang-related, police said. A slaying is considered gang-related if either the victim or the suspect is associated with a gang.

Reducing the number of gang-related and teen homicides, which often are intertwined, can drastically reduce a city’s total number of killings, officials say.

For example, in 2018, fewer than half of Omaha’s homicides involved gang members, and only one teen was slain. The total number of homicides that year was 22, the lowest number in nearly the last two decades.

Schmaderer said Omaha is following a national trend of an increase in juvenile homicide victims since the pandemic started in 2020. The World-Herald reported in February that the number of teen victims and teen perpetrators of gun violence had been steadily increasing in Omaha over the previous six years.

“To some degree ... that was predictable because services and stability were disrupted. Schools not in session, resources were not available. And that disruption always affects juveniles the most,” Schmaderer said. “However, we don’t want to leave it to chance and allow this trend to continue.”

The chief noted the ways that Omaha police are working to curb youth violence.

The department has hired another behavioral health co-responder, who is a mental health expert who can respond with officers to certain incidents, specifically to serve juveniles.

The Omaha Police Department has four family resource liaisons, formerly known as gang specialists, who work with youths and their families. School resource officers are receiving specialized training to intervene and prevent violence and identify kids in need.

And Schmaderer, along with the Omaha City Council, supports legislation that would allow police officers to, in real time, access GPS data of probationers with ankle monitors who are suspected of committing another crime. Officers now must wait for a judge to sign off on a warrant, which can take 24 to 48 hours.

That change is being sought because of killings that occurred last year in which four juvenile suspects were on probation when the homicides occurred. Two of the teens had cut off their ankle monitors at some point before people were killed.

A detective testified that 13-year-old Tayvon Erwin-Morrison and 15-year-old Carmello Wells were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed, 19. The teens, who are awaiting trial in connection with Reed’s slaying, cut off their ankle bracelets before Reed was fatally shot, the detective said.

In that case, Wells ditched his monitor after learning fellow gang member Iyantae Rigmaiden had been killed on Aug. 15. Erwin-Morrison had cut off his ankle bracelet about a day before Reed was slain. Authorities think Reed was killed in retaliation for Rigmaiden’s killing, as the two belonged to rival gangs. In fact, a detective said, Erwin-Morrison was wearing Rigmaiden’s sweatshirt when he fatally shot Reed.

“In the aftermath of a homicide, those are crucial, crucial time periods,” Schmaderer said. “And we feel that we should have access to that (information) so that we can intervene as quickly as possible to prevent the next retaliatory act.

“We can get an investigative lead if we know some of the potential players involved might be on an ankle monitor and might be juveniles,” Schmaderer said. “And if we had that data in real time, it would allow us to intervene and protect society, and ultimately help the juveniles, quite frankly.”

A handful of 13-year-olds, including Erwin-Morrison, were arrested this year in connection with killings. Because of a state law that requires juveniles to be at least 14 years old in order to be charged as an adult, all of the 13-year-olds have been charged in juvenile court, which has jurisdiction over them only until they turn 19.

Jonathan Salado-Lorenzo and Erik Juarez-Salado, both 13, face first-degree murder and other charges in juvenile court in the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lenny Rodriguez, the youngest Omahan shot to death in 2022. Salado-Lorenzo on Friday entered denial pleas to the charges.

Two 13-year-old girls face charges of being accessories to felonies and evidence tampering in the deadly Oct. 31 assault of 62-year-old Daniel Price. Officials have said Price was attacked by a group of teens, including two boys ages 15 and 16, and was beaten to death with a baseball bat. He died of his injuries Nov. 12.

Schmaderer said 13 is a concerning age for someone to be accused of violent crimes, but he stopped short of declaring there is a trend of shooters getting younger.

Synthia Elliott, who was 15, was the last person slain in Omaha in 2022. Authorities have charged four men with first-degree murder in her death and said they unloaded 20 shots outside her North Omaha home on Nov. 30. She was struck in the head and found dead by Omaha police.

In combatting youth violence, Schmaderer reiterated the importance of community organizations and their partnership with policing.

Almost every year over the past decade, Omaha police have seized more illegal guns than they had the year before. In 2012, police confiscated 896 firearms. In 2022, they seized 1,458 — a 63% increase.

“We’ve had more juveniles who are associated with gangs ... we’ve taken more firearms from those juveniles this year than we have in the history of our city,” Schmaderer said.

Police have made arrests in 21 of last year’s homicides and solved four previous killings from other years, including a double homicide from 2015. The department has a homicide clearance rate of 70% or higher for each of the last 10 years — well above the national average of similarly sized cities.

All but two of Omaha’s slayings in 2022 occurred east of 72nd Street.

Compared with other cities, Schmaderer said, Omaha has many indicators of positive momentum.

“Our standards are high here, and we identified an issue with juveniles and we value juveniles in our society to a great level,” Schmaderer said. “So we want to take a chance of reversing that early before it gets too far into the trend and it gets baked in where it’s almost hard to reverse.”